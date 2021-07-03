Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Declines By 36.8%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.34. The company had a trading volume of 123,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,308. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $93.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

