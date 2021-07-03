Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Grows By 42.9%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSMD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.63. 5,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,880. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

