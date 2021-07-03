Short Interest in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Declines By 21.7%

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 50,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

MN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.97. 24,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,556. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 3.06.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

