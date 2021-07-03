Short Interest in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expands By 61.5%

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,920,000 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 8,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.73. 1,436,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07. Masco has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masco will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

