Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Rises By 100.0%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of MEDXF opened at $6.00 on Friday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.05.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

