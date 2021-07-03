Short Interest in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Grows By 88.5%

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the May 31st total of 5,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,628 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,889,000 after acquiring an additional 360,590 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after acquiring an additional 962,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,307,000 after acquiring an additional 296,033 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NI stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

