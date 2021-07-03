Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Declines By 23.1%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,236,500 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,608,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 247.3 days.

Shares of ORXCF stock remained flat at $$16.75 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.11. ORIX has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.