Short Interest in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Grows By 55.7%

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the May 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 84,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,313. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 141.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 177,375 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 808,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,650 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 787,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares during the period.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

