Short Interest in Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Grows By 35.9%

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PLPRF opened at $0.37 on Friday. Plus Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Get Plus Products alerts:

Plus Products Company Profile

Plus Products Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabis products in California. The company offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. It sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.