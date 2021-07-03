Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Decreases By 45.4%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59.

REMYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

