Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Declines By 28.8%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 359,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE IPOD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 186,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,274. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $18.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

