Short Interest in Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Expands By 50.0%

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SURRY remained flat at $$7.44 on Friday. Sun Art Retail Group has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $15.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.02.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 486 outlets in 232 cities across 29 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

