Short Interest in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) Declines By 37.7%

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 169,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 450,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. 235,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,932. TWC Tech Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.