Short Interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Declines By 29.6%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 914,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WVE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $6.68 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. Research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 741,475 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,297,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 570,466 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 193,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

