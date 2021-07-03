Short Interest in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Declines By 26.0%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 69,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of YTEN opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.20% and a negative net margin of 1,123.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

