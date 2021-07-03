ShowHand (HAND) Price Up 3.5% This Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $68,782.99 and $112.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.97 or 0.00753432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00080888 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

