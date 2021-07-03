Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,710 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,897,000 after acquiring an additional 487,737 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,008,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,511,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $33,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,624. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.49. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

