SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 635,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57,667 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE opened at $170.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $104.04 and a one year high of $206.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

