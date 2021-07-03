SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Up 54.0% in June

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the May 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

SLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Get SLM alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SLM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. 2,551,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.99. SLM has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.