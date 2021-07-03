Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 57,054 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

SMSI stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.27. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $276.54 million, a P/E ratio of -172.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

