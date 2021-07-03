Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $10,165,856.76 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 41,134 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.14, for a total transaction of $10,165,856.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SNOW opened at $237.24 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

