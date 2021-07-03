SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.57

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 7704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $514.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

