SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the May 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SoftBank stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96. SoftBank has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Get SoftBank alerts:

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, and Distribution segments. The Consumer segment offers s mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, and LINE MOBILE brands.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.