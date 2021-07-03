Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $26,048,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCCO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.19. The stock had a trading volume of 682,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,557. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

