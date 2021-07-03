Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,560 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

NYSE LUV opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.