S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will post $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. S&P Global reported earnings of $3.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $12.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $12.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.73 to $14.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.92.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $414.63 on Friday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $415.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

