S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $55,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 22,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,756,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,982,000 after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 528,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,659,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 159,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock opened at $414.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $415.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

