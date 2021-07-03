Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.98. 15,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.53. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

