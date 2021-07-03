SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,477 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,917 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,850 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $149,067,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $37.04. 893,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,968. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $38.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

