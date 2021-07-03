Spero Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 937 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,604% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

SPRO stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $468.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

