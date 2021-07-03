Spero Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 937 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,604% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.
SPRO stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $468.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.53.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
