Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

