Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $497,000 in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Kingswood Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSE:KWAC opened at $10.03 on Friday. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

