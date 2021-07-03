Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $119,000 Position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $199,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $559,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,684,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,940,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

