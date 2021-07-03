Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $241.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.25. The company has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.14 and a 1 year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,262,141 shares of company stock valued at $294,219,933. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SQ shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.08.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.