Stably USD (USDS) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Stably USD has a market cap of $501,632.78 and $13,407.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stably USD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002859 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.92 or 0.00755516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,477,795 coins and its circulating supply is 506,163 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

