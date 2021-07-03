Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAGKF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Shares of SAGKF opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.