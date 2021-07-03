Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.01 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $51.06 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 39.9% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

STPT is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

