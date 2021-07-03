Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STN shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

