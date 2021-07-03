Starname Market Cap Reaches $5.03 Million (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Starname has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $234,561.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Starname has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Starname

Starname (IOV) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

