Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.68% from the stock’s current price.

MITO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

