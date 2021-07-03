Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.68% from the stock’s current price.
MITO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.
NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.58.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stealth BioTherapeutics
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.
