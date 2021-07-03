Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,764 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.45% of Stereotaxis worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

STXS opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.26 million, a PE ratio of -92.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday.

Stereotaxis Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

