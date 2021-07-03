Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $360,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $310,260.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $297,960.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $293,260.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $291,380.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $273,860.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $309,960.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $309,840.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $184.70 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.24 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,895,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,327.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 98,911 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,263,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,795,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

