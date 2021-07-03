Steven Joseph Murray Sells 14,225 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $925,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $65.08 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.18.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after buying an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,009,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.