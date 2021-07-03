SThree (LON:STHR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SThree Plc (LON:STHR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.97). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 299.80. The company has a market cap of £397.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About SThree (LON:STHR)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.