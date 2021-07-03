Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,721 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Atlassian worth $14,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $123,951,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after buying an additional 397,769 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in Atlassian by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $262.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of -74.85, a PEG ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $272.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

