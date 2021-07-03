Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,285 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $450.44 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $270.85 and a 12 month high of $455.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $427.02.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

