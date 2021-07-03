Stifel Financial Corp Has $13.91 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,544 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,637 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

