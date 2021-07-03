Stifel Financial Corp Has $14.48 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.58. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.62 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

