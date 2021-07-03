Stifel Financial Corp Sells 39,961 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,961 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHK. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period.

Shares of BHK stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

