Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW)

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 13,098 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,013% compared to the average daily volume of 1,177 call options.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Osprey Technology Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 182,522.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,154. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $17.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.